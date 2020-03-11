Morgan Stanley Remains a Hold on Simon Property (SPG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill maintained a Hold rating on Simon Property (SPG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.44, close to its 52-week low of $102.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 54.5% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Edge Properties, Regency Centers, and Taubman Centers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Simon Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.40, representing a 40.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $109.00 price target.

Simon Property’s market cap is currently $34.2B and has a P/E ratio of 16.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.77.

Simon Property Group, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills.