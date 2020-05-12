Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Shares, Sees 26% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report sent to investors on 4/28, Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison reiterated an Overweight rating on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)with a price target of $45, which represents a potential upside of 26% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Matthew Harrison has a yearly average return of 13.2% and a 62.2% success rate. Harrison has a -3.0% average return when recommending ZNTL, and is ranked #233 out of 6562 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc stock a Buy. With a return potential of 22.5%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $43.67.