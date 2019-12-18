Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Western Digital (WDC)

In a report released today, Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Western Digital (WDC – Research Report), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Lam Research.

Western Digital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.33.

Based on Western Digital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.04 billion and GAAP net loss of $276 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.03 billion and had a net profit of $511 million.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: client devices, data center devices and solutions, and client solutions.