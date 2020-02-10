Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 55.3% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Werner Enterprises, and Schneider National.

Echo Global Logistics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.95 and a one-year low of $18.00. Currently, Echo Global Logistics has an average volume of 218.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECHO in relation to earlier this year.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients.