Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Baxter International (BAX)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Baxter International (BAX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baxter International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.67, representing a 25.8% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Baxter International’s market cap is currently $40.66B and has a P/E ratio of 37.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BAX in relation to earlier this year.

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems; and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.