Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Buy rating on Verisk Analytics (VRSK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $169.01, close to its 52-week high of $171.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 36.0% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verisk Analytics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $167.13, implying a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $191.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Verisk Analytics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $132 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $146 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRSK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets and Financial Services.