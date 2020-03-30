Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Armintas Sinkevicius maintained a Buy rating on Group 1 Automotive (GPI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 37.7% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Sonic Automotive, and Lithia Motors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Group 1 Automotive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.67, a 47.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $110.11 and a one-year low of $26.26. Currently, Group 1 Automotive has an average volume of 305.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GPI in relation to earlier this year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. engages in the automotive retailing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.