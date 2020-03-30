Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure (GLPI – Research Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gaming and Leisure with a $46.33 average price target, a 73.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Nomura also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Gaming and Leisure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $289 million and net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $303 million and had a net profit of $45.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GLPI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment includes Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.