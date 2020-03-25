Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Domo (DOMO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained a Buy rating on Domo (DOMO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.22, close to its 52-week low of $7.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.2% and a 36.0% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Citrix Systems, and Nice-Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domo with a $20.67 average price target, which is an 117.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.90 and a one-year low of $7.62. Currently, Domo has an average volume of 491.3K.

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.