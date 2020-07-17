Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on American Electric Power (AEP)

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on American Electric Power (AEP – Research Report), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 58.0% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and South Jersey Industries.

American Electric Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.75, representing a 6.9% upside. In a report issued on July 10, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on American Electric Power’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.75 billion and net profit of $495 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.06 billion and had a net profit of $573 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Electric Power Co., Inc. is a public utility holding company that engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management, and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.