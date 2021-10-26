Morgan Stanley (MS) Receives a Hold from JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Hold rating on Morgan Stanley (MS – Research Report) on October 5. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.91, close to its 52-week high of $105.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 84.0% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pennantpark Floating Rate, Perella Weinberg Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Morgan Stanley is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.93, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 27, Berenberg Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $95.00 price target.

Morgan Stanley’s market cap is currently $183.3B and has a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.48.

Incorporated in 1935, New York-based Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company and provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. The bank operates through three segments, including Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.