Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on Capital One Financial (COF)

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Capital One Financial (COF – Research Report), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capital One Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.73, representing a 95.4% upside. In a report issued on March 18, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Based on Capital One Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.23 billion and net profit of $1.18 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.81 billion and had a net profit of $1.26 billion.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.