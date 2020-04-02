Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Valvoline (VVV)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Valvoline (VVV – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 47.9% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Valvoline is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.13, representing a 59.9% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $11.50 price target.

Based on Valvoline’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $607 million and net profit of $73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $557 million and had a net profit of $53 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VVV in relation to earlier this year.

Valvoline, Inc. is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Engine and Automotive Maintenance Products, Company-Owned Quick-lube Operations, and Franchised Quick-Lube Operations. The Engine and Automotive Maintenance Products segment include lubricants, antifreeze, chemicals, filters, and other complementary products for use across a wide array of vehicles and engines. The Company-Owned Quick-lube Operations segment includes the sale of engine and automotive maintenance products and related services. The Franchised Quick-Lube Operations segment include product sales and the license of intellectual property, which provides access to the Valvoline brand and proprietary information to operate service center stores over the term of a franchise agreement. Its products include motor oil, gear oil, pro-v racing and antifreeze and radiator. Valvoline was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.