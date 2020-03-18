Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Qualcomm (QCOM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Hold rating on Qualcomm (QCOM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.65, close to its 52-week low of $55.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Qualcomm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.93, which is a 50.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Qualcomm’s market cap is currently $78.71B and has a P/E ratio of 19.59. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.44.

QUALCOMM, Inc. engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).