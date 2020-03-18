Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Crown Holdings (CCK)

In a report released today, Neel Kumar from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Crown Holdings (CCK – Research Report), with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.33, close to its 52-week low of $46.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -8.4% and a 20.0% success rate. Kumar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Westlake Chemical, and Avery Dennison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crown Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $83.57.

The company has a one-year high of $80.57 and a one-year low of $46.65. Currently, Crown Holdings has an average volume of 1.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCK in relation to earlier this year.

Crown Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. Its products include Beverage Cans and Glass Bottles, Food Cans and Closures, Transit Packaging and Aerosol Cans.