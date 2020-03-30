Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Marriott International (MAR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International (MAR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Extended Stay America.

Marriott International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $110.64, which is a 44.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Marriott International’s market cap is currently $25.56B and has a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.51.

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, Asia Pacific, and Other International. The North American Full-Service segment includes luxury and premium brands located in the U.S. and Canada. The North American Limited-Service segment comprises select properties located in the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific segment focuses in all brand tiers in Asia Pacific region. The Other International segment represents its Caribbean and Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa properties. The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.