Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Infinera (INFN)

In a report released today, Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Infinera (INFN – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CommScope Holding, and Vonage Holdings.

Infinera has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.30, representing a -1.2% downside. In a report issued on July 30, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.36 and a one-year low of $3.68. Currently, Infinera has an average volume of 3.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INFN in relation to earlier this year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of optical transport networking equipment, software, and services to telecommunications carriers. Its products include long-haul and subsea, metro networks, data center interconnect, and software. The company was founded by David F. Welch, Drew Daniel Perkins, and Jagdeep Singh in December 2000, and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.