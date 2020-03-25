Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Agco (AGCO)

In a report released yesterday, Courtney Yakavonis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Agco (AGCO – Research Report), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.89, close to its 52-week low of $35.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -12.0% and a 21.6% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

Agco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.17, an 81.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Agco’s market cap is currently $3.24B and has a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. Its products include tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia Pacific and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded by Robert J. Ratliff in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.