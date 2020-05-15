Morgan Stanley Keeps a Sell Rating on ONE Gas (OGS)

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on ONE Gas (OGS – Research Report), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 54.2% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

ONE Gas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $86.60.

The company has a one-year high of $96.97 and a one-year low of $63.67. Currently, ONE Gas has an average volume of 381.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OGS in relation to earlier this year.

ONE Gas, Inc. engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.