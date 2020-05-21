Morgan Stanley Keeps a Sell Rating on Kohl’s (KSS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Sell rating on Kohl’s (KSS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.70, close to its 52-week low of $10.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 59.9% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kohl’s is a Hold with an average price target of $22.05.

Kohl’s’ market cap is currently $2.59B and has a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KSS in relation to earlier this year.

Kohl’s Corp. owns and operates family-oriented department stores. It offers exclusive brand apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products through its department stores. Its stores offer apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products, such as sheets and pillows and house wares targeted to middle-income customers. Its stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.