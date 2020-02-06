Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Timken Company (TKR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Hold rating on Timken Company (TKR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.93, close to its 52-week high of $58.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 37.0% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Timken Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.00.

Timken Company’s market cap is currently $4.29B and has a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.46.

The Timken Co. engages in the engineering, manufacture and marketing of bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments.