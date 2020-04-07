Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Bok Financial (BOKF)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on Bok Financial (BOKF – Research Report) today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bok Financial with a $78.00 average price target, a 68.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Bok Financial’s market cap is currently $3.26B and has a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 130 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services; lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network; and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.