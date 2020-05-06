Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on BankUnited (BKU)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on BankUnited (BKU – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.03, close to its 52-week low of $14.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.2% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

BankUnited has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.70.

BankUnited’s market cap is currently $1.63B and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BKU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Leslie Lunak, the CFO of BKU bought 15,988 shares for a total of $367,884.

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. It also offers commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.