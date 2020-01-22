January 22, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Morgan Stanley Keeps a Buy Rating on NextEra Energy (NEE)

By Carrie Williams

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Buy rating on NextEra Energy (NEEResearch Report) today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $259.01, close to its 52-week high of $259.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, South Jersey Industries, and Pinnacle West Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NextEra Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $249.00, implying a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $249.00 price target.

NextEra Energy’s market cap is currently $125.6B and has a P/E ratio of 38.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.43.

