Morgan Stanley Keeps a Buy Rating on IQVIA Holdings (IQV)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Buy rating on IQVIA Holdings (IQV – Research Report) today and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Molina Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IQVIA Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $179.70, representing a 70.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $166.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $169.14 and a one-year low of $81.79. Currently, IQVIA Holdings has an average volume of 1.83M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IQV in relation to earlier this year.

IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The CRO segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The legacy IMS business provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers.