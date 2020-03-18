Morgan Stanley Keeps a Buy Rating on Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Intel (INTC – Research Report), with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $66.02, a 44.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Intel’s market cap is currently $214.2B and has a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

