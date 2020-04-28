Morgan Stanley Believes Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.76, close to its 52-week high of $32.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 61.8% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.67, implying a 40.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZNTL in relation to earlier this year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. It uses drug discovery engine, which it refers to as Integrated Discovery Engine, to identify targets and develop small molecule new chemical entities, or NCEs, with properties that it believes could result in potentially differentiated product profiles. The company’s product candidate, ZN-c5, is an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, or SERD, currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of estrogen receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or ER+/HER2-, advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Its other products include ZN-c3, ZN-d5, and ZN-e4.