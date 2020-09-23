Morgan Stanley Believes Won’t Stop Here

Uncategorized

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot (NYSE: HD) today and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $276.21, close to its 52-week high of $292.95.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $310.89 average price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 58.7% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Home Depot’s market cap is currently $296.2B and has a P/E ratio of 24.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -110.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer, which engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products. It offers home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. The company was founded by Bernard Marcus, Arthur M. Blank, Kenneth Gerald Langone and Pat Farrah on June 29, 1978 and is headquartered at Atlanta, GA.