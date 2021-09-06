September 6, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Morgan Stanley Believes Linde (NYSE: LIN) Won’t Stop Here

By Carrie Williams

Morgan Stanley analyst Charlie Webb maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LINResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $313.43, close to its 52-week high of $316.29.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $345.01, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR330.00 price target.

Linde’s market cap is currently $161.9B and has a P/E ratio of 50.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 44.19.

Founded in 2017, UK-based Linde Plc is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company. The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde generates revenues through the following segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), APAC (Asia Pacific), Engineering and Others.

