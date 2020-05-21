Morgan Stanley Believes Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, David Lebovitz from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma (ASND – Research Report), with a price target of $181.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $146.20, close to its 52-week high of $150.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ascendis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $176.78, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Based on Ascendis Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.51 million and GAAP net loss of $80.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $53.64 million.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. Through its TransCon technology, it develops a pipeline of sustained release prodrug therapies including endocrinology product candidates to support the market. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.