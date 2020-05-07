Morgan Stanley Believes Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, David Lebovitz from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY – Research Report), with a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.39, close to its 52-week high of $151.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 47.2% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.62, which is a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $151.84 and a one-year low of $65.81. Currently, Alnylam Pharma has an average volume of 861.7K.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases. The company was founded by John Kennedy Clarke, Paul R. Schimmel and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.