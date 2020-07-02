Moog (MOG.A) Receives a New Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Moog (MOG.A – Research Report) and a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moog with a $63.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $96.50 and a one-year low of $32.49. Currently, Moog has an average volume of 244.2K.

Moog, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aircraft Controls; Space and Defense Controls; and Industrial Systems. The Aircraft Controls segment design, manufacture, and integrate primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft and provide aftermarket support. The Space and Defense Controls segment involves in controlling satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications. The Industrial Systems segment involves in customizing machine performance components and systems utilizing electrohydraulic, electromechanical, and control technologies in applications involving motion control, fluid control, and power and data management across a variety of markets. The company was founded by William C. Moog, Arthur Moog, and Lou Geyer in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, NY.