Monroe Capital (MRCC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 65.2% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Point Credit Company, Apollo Global Management, and BlackRock TCP Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monroe Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.93 and a one-year low of $9.87. Currently, Monroe Capital has an average volume of 179.7K.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.