Monro Muffler (MNRO) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on Monro Muffler (MNRO – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.90, close to its 52-week high of $71.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.4% and a 80.2% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Monro Muffler with a $62.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.66 and a one-year low of $37.09. Currently, Monro Muffler has an average volume of 285.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNRO in relation to earlier this year.

Monro, Inc. engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brake systems, steering and suspension systems, tires, exhaust systems and many vehicle maintenance services and certain locations specialize in providing commercial tire and maintenance services. It operates under the brand names:Monro Auto Service & Tire Centers; Tread Quarters Discount Tire Auto Service Centers; Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers; Autotire Car Care Centers; Tire Warehouse Tires for Less; Tire Barn Warehouse; Ken Towery’s Tire & Auto Care; Tire Choice Auto Service Centers; FreeService Tire and Car-X Tire & Auto. The company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.