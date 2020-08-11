Monolithic Power (MPWR) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer assigned a Buy rating to Monolithic Power (MPWR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $270.18, close to its 52-week high of $283.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 77.0% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Monolithic Power with a $281.50 average price target, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $283.48 and a one-year low of $130.12. Currently, Monolithic Power has an average volume of 338.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 120 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPWR in relation to earlier this year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops and markets power solutions. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.