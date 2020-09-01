Monness Sticks to Their Hold Rating for MongoDB (MDB)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on MongoDB (MDB – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $233.80, close to its 52-week high of $243.92.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 78.5% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MongoDB is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $235.63.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MongoDB’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $130 million and GAAP net loss of $53.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $89.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 99 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas, and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan, and Geir Magnusson Jr. in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.