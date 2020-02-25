Monness Sticks to Its Hold Rating for VMware (VMW)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on VMware (VMW – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $151.69.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 72.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

VMware has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.24, which is a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

VMware’s market cap is currently $62.18B and has a P/E ratio of 9.63. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VMW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.