Monness Remains a Hold on Pinterest (PINS)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Pinterest (PINS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.01.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 76.4% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Pinterest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.09, representing a 26.6% upside. In a report released today, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.83 and a one-year low of $17.39. Currently, Pinterest has an average volume of 9.6M.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.