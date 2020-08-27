Monness Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Box (BOX)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Box (BOX – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.29.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 78.9% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Box has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.09 and a one-year low of $8.64. Currently, Box has an average volume of 2.59M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BOX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Daniel Levin, a Director at BOX sold 80,012 shares for a total of $1,649,736.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in March 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.