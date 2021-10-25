Monness Maintains a Hold Rating on Twilio (TWLO)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Twilio (TWLO – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $358.19.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 77.9% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Alphabet Class A, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $464.69.

Based on Twilio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $669 million and GAAP net loss of $228 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $401 million and had a GAAP net loss of $99.92 million.

Founded in 2008, California-based Twilio, Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that allows software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and perform other communication functions using its web service APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).