Monness Keeps Their Hold Rating on Pinterest (PINS)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Pinterest (PINS – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.29, close to its 52-week high of $36.83.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 77.5% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinterest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.86, which is a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Pinterest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $272 million and GAAP net loss of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $202 million and had a GAAP net loss of $41.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PINS in relation to earlier this year.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.