Monness Keeps a Hold Rating on MongoDB (MDB)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on MongoDB (MDB – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $277.63, close to its 52-week high of $289.79.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 78.8% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MongoDB with a $295.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MongoDB’s market cap is currently $16.34B and has a P/E ratio of -69.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -419.14.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas, and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan, and Geir Magnusson Jr. in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.