Monness Initiates a Hold Rating on Snowflake (SNOW)

By Ryan Adsit

Monness analyst Brian White initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Snowflake (SNOWResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $269.49.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 78.5% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Alphabet Class A, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snowflake with a $280.06 average price target.

Based on Snowflake’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $229 million and GAAP net loss of $203 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a GAAP net loss of $93.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Founded in 2012, Snowflake Inc. is a cloud-based company which provides a data platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

