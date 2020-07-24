Monness Believes Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet (GOOGL – Research Report), with a price target of $1420.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1516.75, close to its 52-week high of $1587.05.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 77.3% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1625.81, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1700.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alphabet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.16 billion and net profit of $6.84 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.34 billion and had a net profit of $6.66 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.