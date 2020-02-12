Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera reiterated a Buy rating on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.13, close to its 52-week high of $15.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 72.7% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, and Franklin Street Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monmouth Real Estate Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.13.

The company has a one-year high of $15.53 and a one-year low of $12.76. Currently, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 411.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNR in relation to earlier this year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.