Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Voxeljet (VJET), Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Novavax (NVAX), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU)

So far Monday, August 16, NASDAQ is down -0.19% and the S&P is up 0.67%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report), Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report) and Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report).

Voxeljet is down -11.06% in midday trading to $7.56. Shares opened today at $8.50. The company has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Organovo Holdings is down -9.5% in midday trading to $7.05. Shares opened today at $7.79. The company has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Novavax is down -7.91% in midday trading to $229.00. Shares opened today at $248.66. The company has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $276.50, marking a 11.20% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $305.00, which implies an upside of 23% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been neutral based on 57 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is down -7.81% in midday trading to $8.46. Shares opened today at $9.18. The company has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 30.77% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on INO, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 118% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, RBC’s Gregory Renza maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.00.

Peabody Energy Comm is up 6.52% in midday trading to $14.06. Shares opened today at $13.20. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $13.93. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.33, marking a -21.74% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, B.Riley Financial analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $11.00, which reflects a potential downside of -17% from last closing price. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

