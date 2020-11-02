Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Virnetx Holding (VHC), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Arena Pharma (ARNA)

So far Monday, November 2, NASDAQ is down -4.32% and the S&P is down -1.05%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Virnetx Holding (VHC – Research Report), Marathon Petroleum (MPC – Research Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report) and Arena Pharma (ARNA – Research Report).

Virnetx Holding is down -14.86% in midday trading to $5.02. Shares opened today at $5.89. The company has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Marathon Petroleum is up 8.06% in midday trading to $31.25. Shares opened today at $28.92. The company has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $68.73. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.10, marking a 42.12% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Mizuho analyst Silvio Micheloto maintained a Buy rating on MPC, with a price target of $40.00, which implies an upside of 38% from current levels. Separately, on October 6, Raymond James’ Justin Jenkins maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5,017 worth of MPC shares.

Goodrich Petroleum is down -6.65% in midday trading to $9.40. Shares opened today at $10.07. The company has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $11.71. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.50, marking a 14.20% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Roth Capital analyst John M. White maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $13.00, which represents a potential upside of 29% from where the stock is currently trading.

Karyopharm Therapeutics is down -5.9% in midday trading to $14.04. Shares opened today at $14.92. The company has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $29.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.40, marking a 97.05% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, RBC analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on KPTI, with a price target of $26.00, which represents a potential upside of 74% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 4, Wedbush’s David Nierengarten maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Karyopharm Therapeutics has been positive based on 58 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Arena Pharma is down -5.35% in midday trading to $82.15. Shares opened today at $86.79. The company has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $87.90. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $94.00, marking a 8.31% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan analyst Jessica Fye maintained a Buy rating on ARNA, with a price target of $90.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Arena Pharma has been negative based on 25 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

