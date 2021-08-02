August 2, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Monday’s Midday Stock Update: TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT), Aerie Pharma (AERI), United States Steel (X), Organovo Holdings (ONVO)

By Carrie Williams

So far Monday, August 2, NASDAQ is down -0.08% and the S&P is down -1.64%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; TG Therapeutics (TGTXResearch Report), Calumet Specialty Products (CLMTResearch Report), Aerie Pharma (AERIResearch Report), United States Steel (XResearch Report) and Organovo Holdings (ONVOResearch Report).

TG Therapeutics is down -14.75% in midday trading to $27.51. Shares opened today at $32.27. The company has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $87.50, marking a 171.15% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on TGTX, with a price target of $84.00, which implies an upside of 160% from current levels.

Calumet Specialty Products is up 5.53% in midday trading to $6.68. Shares opened today at $6.33. The company has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.50, marking a -13.11% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Hold rating on CLMT, with a price target of $5.50, which reflects a potential downside of -13% from last closing price.

Aerie Pharma is up 5.05% in midday trading to $15.92. Shares opened today at $15.16. The company has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.25, marking a 79.81% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating on AERI, with a price target of $26.00, which represents a potential upside of 72% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 12, Raymond James’ Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on the stock .

United States Steel is down -4.52% in midday trading to $25.34. Shares opened today at $26.54. The company has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $29.97. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.50, marking a 29.99% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Deutsche Bank analyst Sathish Kasinathan maintained a Buy rating on X, with a price target of $38.00, which implies an upside of 43% from current levels. Separately, on June 18, BMO’s David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $31.00.

Organovo Holdings is up 4.22% in midday trading to $7.90. Shares opened today at $7.58. The company has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

