Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Rite Aid (RAD), Pan American Silver (PAAS), Xerox (XRX), Royal Gold (RGLD), Barrick Gold (GOLD)

So far Monday, March 16, NASDAQ is up 12.66% and the S&P is up 8.15%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report), Pan American Silver (PAAS – Research Report), Xerox (XRX – Research Report), Royal Gold (RGLD – Research Report) and Barrick Gold (GOLD – Research Report).

Rite Aid is up 34.08% in midday trading to $13.22. Shares opened today at $9.86. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 21.70% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Guggenheim analyst Glen Santangelo upgraded RAD to Hold. Separately, on December 23, Deutsche Bank’s George Hill maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00.

Pan American Silver is up 33.4% in midday trading to $14.21. Shares opened today at $10.65. The company has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $26.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.53, marking a 139.72% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Merrill Lynch analyst Lawson Winder upgraded PAAS to Hold, with a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential upside of 135% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 2, Deutsche Bank’s Chris Terry upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $22.00.

Xerox is up 25.47% in midday trading to $21.33. Shares opened today at $17.00. The company has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $39.47. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $38.33, marking a 125.47% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Hold rating on XRX, with a price target of $33.00, which implies an upside of 94% from current levels. Separately, on January 28, Credit Suisse’s Matthew Cabral maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $43.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Xerox has been neutral based on 75 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Royal Gold is up 23.77% in midday trading to $76.86. Shares opened today at $62.10. The company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $138.78. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $121.75, marking a 96.05% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Hold rating on RGLD, with a price target of $129.00, which represents a potential upside of 108% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 12, RBC’s Josh Wolfson maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $115.00.

Barrick Gold is up 23.27% in midday trading to $16.28. Shares opened today at $13.21. The company has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $22.57. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.70, marking a 64.27% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, UBS analyst Cleveland Rueckert upgraded GOLD to Buy, with a price target of $22.00, which implies an upside of 67% from current levels. Separately, on February 25, Canaccord Genuity’s Carey MacRury downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of C$28.00.

