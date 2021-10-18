Monday’s Midday Stock Update: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Macy’s (M), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

So far Monday, October 18, NASDAQ is up 0.52% and the S&P is up 2.9%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report), Macy’s (M – Research Report), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS – Research Report) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX – Research Report).

Peabody Energy Comm is up 18.82% in midday trading to $19.19. Shares opened today at $16.15. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.83. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.67, marking a 3.22% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, B.Riley Financial analyst Lucas Pipes upgraded BTU to Buy, with a price target of $22.00, which implies an upside of 36% from current levels. Separately, on September 22, Jefferies Co.’s Chris LaFemina maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $16.22M worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 46 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Fuelcell Energy is up 15.34% in midday trading to $8.87. Shares opened today at $7.69. The company has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.33, marking a -4.68% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Sell rating on FCEL, with a price target of $6.00, which reflects a potential downside of -22% from last closing price. Separately, on September 15, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00.

Macy’s is up 13.89% in midday trading to $27.47. Shares opened today at $24.12. The company has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $25.47. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.27, marking a 0.62% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Gordon Haskett analyst Charles Grom upgraded M to Buy, with a price target of $33.00, which represents a potential upside of 37% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 26, UBS’s Jay Sole maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $15.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $40.51K worth of M shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Macy’s has been negative based on 14 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is down -9.61% in midday trading to $29.73. Shares opened today at $32.89. The company has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $64.37. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $54.89, marking a 66.89% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Laidlaw analyst Yale Jen maintained a Buy rating on IONS, with a price target of $68.00, which represents a potential upside of 107% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 12, Morgan Stanley’s David Lebovitz maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $31.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is down -8.9% in midday trading to $5.63. Shares opened today at $6.18. The company has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.00, marking a -19.09% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Hold rating on LXRX, with a price target of $5.00, which represents a potential downside of 19% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 30, Citigroup’s Yigal Nochomovitz maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00.

